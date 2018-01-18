All 50 states woke up Thursday with snow on the ground

Shante Johnson and her son walk across the parking lot. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The United States is a big country, but every single state had something in common Thursday morning.

Despite covering 3.8 million square miles, each state in America had snow on the ground.

Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas were recovering from the second straight winter storm Thursday--with businesses getting back into the swing of things in west Tennessee and north Mississippi.

All 50 states (including Hawaii) have snow on the ground! -@alroker pic.twitter.com/Qb1xtqZIAY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 18, 2018

It's not unusual for the Mid-South to have snow on the ground this time of year. In fact, the area is just slightly above average when it comes to seasonal snowfall totals.

However, even typically tropical states were unable to avoid the snow. Tallahassee, Florida, had .1 inch of snow on the ground Thursday morning.

