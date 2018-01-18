CTX event offering free healthcare services

For the Jan. 18 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Dr. Brian Becker, the Interim President/CMO at Providence Health Center.

During the interview, Dr. Becker talked about the 2nd annual Ascension Medical Mission at Home.

He explained that the event offers free healthcare services to people who do not have insurance or those who are underinsured.

Ascension Medical Mission at Home will take place at the Waco Convention Center on Jan. 27.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is first come, first served.

For more information visit www.providence.net.

