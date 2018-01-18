Two Texas cities make Amazon's 20 finalists for second headquarters location

Amazon has released a list of the 20 finalists for the second headquarters location and two Texas cities made the cut.

Among the 20 are Dallas and Austin, but not Houston or Milam County in Central Texas.

Milam County submitted a proposal for the second location to be in Rockdale in October.

Amazon announced the following finalists in a press release on Jan. 18:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Columbus

Ohio

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County in Maryland

Nashville

Newark

New York City

Northern Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh

Toronto

Washington D.C.

Amazon received submissions from 238 cities and regions across 54 states and provinces throughout North America.

The new headquarters will be 50,000 jobs to whichever area is ultimately chosen. The company plans to invest over $5 billion to grow the second headquarters to accommodate these jobs. Amazon says the location will also create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.

Amazon currently has its first headquarters location based in Seattle.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.