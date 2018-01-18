Vehicle overturned after collision in Waco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Vehicle overturned after collision in Waco

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

One vehicle is overturned after a collision in Waco on Thursday morning.

The accident happened near Garden Drive and Robinson Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Police said a truck was driving southbound on Robinson Drive as a silver car was turning onto Garden Drive when the two vehicles collided. 

Waco Fire Department and Police Department, as well as Robinson Police, are one seen. 

At 8 a.m., southbound traffic on Robinson Drive was being diverted.

Police said both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly