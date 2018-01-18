Two injured after accident causes truck to partially flip over onto car

The truck flipped and landed partially on top of the car. (Source: Waco Police Department)

One vehicle is overturned after a collision in Waco on Thursday morning.

The accident happened near Garden Drive and Robinson Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Police said a truck was driving southbound on Robinson Drive as a silver car was turning onto Garden Drive.The truck had the right of way and crashed into the car, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway - careening into the power and traffic light poles.

The truck flipped and landed partially on top of the car.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the car was trapped and had to be extricated by Waco Fire. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Waco Fire Department and Police Department, as well as Robinson Police, were on the scene.

