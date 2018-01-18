18-wheeler accident closes lane on I-35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

18-wheeler accident closes lane on I-35

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

One lane has been closed on Interstate 35 near Circle Road due to an accident on Thursday morning. 

TxDOT said the accident involved an 18-wheeler near mile marker 334. 

If you are driving through this area, expect delays. 

