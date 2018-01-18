Entergy asking E. Texas customers to cut electricity usage Thursday morning

Entergy customers in Deep East Texas are being asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage Thursday to avoid possible rolling blackouts.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a regional electricity grid manager, has asked for the reduction in usage between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday.

"MISO is making this unusual request because use of electricity could exceed available generation, due to higher than expected demand for power and unexpected power generator outages within the MISO southern territory," a news release stated.

Frigid temperatures have driven up power consumption in MISO's southern service area, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and a portion of East Texas. On Wednesday, the grid hit a new wintertime peak electricity usage of 32.1 gigawatts, the Associated Press reported.

Entergy customers can reduce usage by lowering thermostat settings, postponing laundry, dishwashing and bathing until later in the day, and taking steps to prevent leaks of cold air.

The request does not apply to elderly customers or anyone with special health concerns, an Entergy spokesperson stated.

Entergy serves residential and commercial customers in Newton, Jasper, Tyler, Polk, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties in Deep East Texas.



