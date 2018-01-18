Marine stabbed to death; fellow Marine in custody

Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident. (Source: Pixabay)

JANESVILLE, WI (WKOW/RNN/CNN) – The Navy is investigating after a Marine recruit was found stabbed to death, allegedly following a fight with another Marine, during training at Camp Pendleton.

First responders were called to the base camp near San Diego around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, following reports of an injured person.

Pfc. Ethan Barclay-Weberpal, an 18-year-old from Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fellow Marine, assigned to the same unit as Barclay-Weberpal, was taken into military custody. His name is not being released.

Barclay-Weberpal’s father said in a Facebook post Wednesday that his son was “stabbed by another Marine,” and the San Diego Union-Tribune reported there was a “fight between students” at the base.

Officials have only said there was “an incident” but confirmed Barclay-Weberpal’s death and the fact that another Marine is in confinement. It is unclear if the Marine is considered a suspect.

Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.

A GoFundMe page was set up in Barclay-Weberpal’s name. It was originally intended to support the family but will now go toward a scholarship for future Marines.

