Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old from Houston area

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old from the Houston-The Woodlands area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert Wednesday night for Jazmine Samantha Johnson. She is 5'6", 150 pounds, has black hair with blonde highlights and was wearing a grey sweater with gold lettering and black leggings. The teen is from Missouri City, TX.

DPS said that Johnson was taken from her home by an unknown suspect.

Call the Missouri City police with any information at 281-403-8700.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.