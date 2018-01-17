17-year-old missing from Houston area found

An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 17-year-old from the Houston area.

Missouri City police said Jazmine Samantha Johnson was found around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

DPS issued the alert Wednesday night for Johnson. She is 5'6", 150 pounds, has black hair with blonde highlights and was wearing a grey sweater with gold lettering and black leggings. The teen is from Missouri City, TX.

DPS said that Johnson was taken from her home by an unknown suspect.

Call the Missouri City police with any information at 281-403-8700.

No other details were released.

