Public health district one step closer to reducing lead exposure in area

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is one step closer to reducing lead exposure in the area.

Children in some areas of McLennan County have higher than normal lead levels in their bloodstream compared to the state average.

On Wednesday, health district leaders met to talk about steps they're taking to bring those levels down.

Data that the state agency usually collects will be available to public health officials. The department is also working on an ordinance and education program for doctors and parents.

"People in McLennan County, in Waco where we believe the high numbers are, we can really reach out to them. We can take a more proactive stance. They'll now have a resource that is local to them that we know," said Kelly Craine with the health district.

Health leaders say that the new tools will allow them to help families more quickly.

