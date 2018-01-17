Police investigating home burglary where suspect stole electronics, swords

The Copperas Cove Police Department said they are investigating a home burglary where the suspect assaulted the resident and stole items from the home on Tuesday.

Officers were called out to the 2100 block of Terrace Dr. around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived the victim told officers that he heard a knock on the door and went to answer it.

When he approached the door, it was kicked open and struck him in the face.

The victim was assaulted and ordered to remain on the ground.

The suspect stole items from his house which included electronics and swords.

If anyone has information regarding this case you are asked to call police at (254) 547-8222.

