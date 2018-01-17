Suspect led troopers on chase near Salado

A suspect is in custody after leading troopers on a chase Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety said that troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on northbound Interstate 35 near Amity Road when the suspect sped away.

The suspect led officials on a chase for five miles before getting off of I-35 and getting out of his car.

That's when DPS said that the suspect ran, crossing a field and creek before being taken into custody.

The suspect, unidentified at this time, had a warrant out for his arrest and had suspected drugs on his person.

He has been taken to the Bell County Jail. No other details were released.

