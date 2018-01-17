Texas A&M Women's Basketball Heads To Alabama Thursday

No. 16 Texas A&M plays at Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum, Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network +. The Aggies are coming off of back-to-back overtime games.

The game is available on SEC Network +, with Eli Gold and former Women’s Final Four head coach Rick Moody on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller provide listeners the radio call, available in Bryan-College Station on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM and on the web at 12thman.com.

Texas A&M (14-5, 3-2 SEC) fell 92-84 to Georgia on Sunday, playing an overtime contest for the second straight game. The Aggies erased a 13-point first half deficit to tie the game on a Chennedy Carter 3-pointer with 12.4 seconds to play in regulation, before Georgia outscored the Aggies 19-11 in overtime.

Four Aggies are averaging double-digit points on the season, including Carter, the nation’s leading scorer among freshmen at 21.8 points per game, and Anriel Howard, who is averaging a double-double with 11.3 points per game and a team-leading 12.8 rebounds per contest. Khaalia Hillsman is averaging 15.6 points per game, and Danni Williams, who leads the SEC in minutes played per game, scores 15.0 points per outing to round out the Aggie’s double-digit scorers.

The Crimson Tide (13-5, 2-3 SEC) are led by Hannah Cook and Ashley Williams, both averaging over 10 points per game. Alabama has won 9 of their last 11 games, and holds a 9-1 record at Coleman Coliseum this season.

The Aggies have won all six meetings in the series, with the last meeting in Tuscaloosa coming down to a go-ahead Courtney Walker jumper with 7.3 seconds to play in 2016, as the Aggies went on to win 59-56.

After this game, the Aggies return to Reed Arena to host LSU on Monday, January 22 at 6 p.m. on Dollar Dog Night.