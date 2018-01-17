McLennan Basketball continues to climb in NJCAA rankings



The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team continues to climb in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings moving to No. 12 this week.

Northwest Florida State continues to hold the top spot, followed by Indian Hills (Iowa), up one spot to second, and Vincennes (Indiana) dropping to third. Salt Lake (Utah) and Florida Southwestern State continue to sit in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Odessa, a Region V opponent for the Highlanders, moved up four spots this week to eighth. Trinity Valley from Region XIV went from receiving votes last week to 15th this week. Tyler and Paris, also from Region XIV, are the only other Texas teams ranked, coming in at 23rd and 24th, respectively. Hill is receiving votes.

The Highlanders boast an 18-1 overall record and are 1-0 in conference play. They continue conference play Saturday, hosting Southwestern Christian at 4 p.m.