Texas A&M Tabbed to Finish Third in Preseason SEC Coaches Poll

Texas A&M softball was selected to finish third in the annual Southeastern Conference Coaches Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league’s coaches Wednesday. The selection is the highest for the Aggies since joining the league in 2013.

Texas A&M, who returns 14 letterwinners from last year’s Women’s College World Series team, received 114 points, trailing Florida (143) and Tennessee (119). LSU is ranked fourth with 109 points, while Alabama accumulated 107 points to round out the top five.

Points for the poll were awarded on a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

First pitch for the 2018 season is Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. as the Maroon & White take on Houston at the Aggie Classic in College Station.