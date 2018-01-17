Walmart hosts free health screening event in Waco-area stores - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Walmart hosts free health screening event in Waco-area stores

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Waco-area Walmart stores are hosting a free health screening for residents Saturday. 

The store announced Wednesday that the first Walmart Wellness Day will be Saturday, Jan. 20 at Waco-area stores. It is a free event that will provide services and information on: 

  • Blood glucose
  • Blood pressure
  • Body mass index
  • Low-cost immunizations
  • Free vision screenings (select locations)

Walmart is also the first national pharmacy chain that offers free opioid disposal solution at all locations. 

It will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

