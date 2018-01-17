Walmart hosts free health screening event in Waco-area stores

Waco-area Walmart stores are hosting a free health screening for residents Saturday.

The store announced Wednesday that the first Walmart Wellness Day will be Saturday, Jan. 20 at Waco-area stores. It is a free event that will provide services and information on:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

Free vision screenings (select locations)

Walmart is also the first national pharmacy chain that offers free opioid disposal solution at all locations.

It will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.