Man arrested for indecency with 15-year-old

A man was arrested by the Belton Police Department on Tuesday for indecency with a 15-year-old.

On July 3, the victim and her mother went to the Belton Police Department to file the complaint against the suspect identified as Carlton Francis Maxwell III.

On July 2, 2017, the 15-year-old victim told her mother that the suspect, her mother's boyfriend and father of her younger brother, had molested her.

The victim told police that the suspect would abuse her when she was left alone or when everyone was asleep.

Maxwell was booked into the Bell County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

