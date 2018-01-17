Police need help identifying dead person after being struck by semi-truck and trailer

The Corsicana Police Department said they are asking for the public's help in identifying a dead person who died after being struck by a semi-truck and trailer on Tuesday.

Police responded to a fatality accident in the 3400 block of South I-45 around 12:41 a.m. in which a semi-truck and trailer struck a person in the lane of traffic.

Police said they believe the individual was intentionally in an active lane of traffic when struck by the semi-truck.

Police said they have not been able to identify the individual due to the condition of the body.

The deceased person appears to be a Hispanic man, mid to late 20's with medium length hair and mustache and very shot goatee.

The individual was wearing a tan Carhart jacket and a red Under Armour hoodie.

During the investigation, the Corsicana Police Department were able to locate the individual on video at the Exxon station located in the 2100 block of East Highway 31 which is about 1.5 miles from the scene of the accident.

The video was taken shortly before the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information as to who this person might have been you are asked to call police at 903-654-4933.

