Police identify 25-year-old man who died after being struck by semi-truck and trailer

The Corsicana Police Department has identified the man who died after being struck by a semi-truck and trailer on Tuesday.

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Christopher Raul Morales of San Antonio.

Police responded to a fatality accident in the 3400 block of South I-45 around 12:41 a.m. in which a semi-truck and trailer struck a person in the lane of traffic.

Police said they believe the individual was intentionally in an active lane of traffic when struck by the semi-truck.

Police at first were not able to identify the individual due to the condition of the body.

At the time of the incident, the deceased did not have any identifying information or personal items on his person.

The detective in charge of the case was able to obtain fingerprints of Morales after his body was taken the Dallas County Medical Examiners.

During the investigation, the Corsicana Police Department were able to locate the individual on video at the Exxon station located in the 2100 block of East Highway 31 which is about 1.5 miles from the scene of the accident.

The video was taken shortly before the accident.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.