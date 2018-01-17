Authorities asking for help identifying suspects of vehicle burglary

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects accused of breaking into a car in Killeen.

The burglary happened in the high crest subdivision off FM 439.

The suspect's car is a white Toyota, The suspect's were seen on a home surveillance pulling into a driveway and checking the door handle of a truck.

The suspect's vehicle left the driveway, hitting the victim's mailbox.

The sheriff's office said there is possible damage to the rear bumper of the suspect's car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bell County CID at 254-933-5435 or the Sheriff's non-emergency number at 254-933-5412.

