Three people found dead in Bryan apartment identified

The Bryan Police Department said that three people were found dead inside a home at the Canyon Village apartments have been identified.

Police said they received a call from an employer saying their employee had not shown up for work, and they were concerned. Police performed a welfare check on the employee at the apartment complex around 9 a.m.

When police arrived, they found three people dead of possible gunshot wounds.

The three found dead were identified as Melvin Benefield, 54, Virginia Benefield, 46, and Larry Davis, 65.

The three were found in the Benefield's apartment. Davis lived in a nearby apartment.

Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

