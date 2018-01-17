Police: Man killed wife, neighbor before turning gun on himself

BRYAN, TX (KXXV/AP) - The Bryan Police Department said that three people were found dead inside a home at the Canyon Village apartments. Police said they have determined that a man killed his wife and neighbor before killing himself.

Police said they received a call from an employer saying their employee had not shown up for work, and they were concerned. Police performed a welfare check on the employee at the apartment complex around 9 a.m.

When police arrived, they found three people dead of possible gunshot wounds.

Police said the man found dead in his Bryan apartment had a protective order against his wife whose body was also found at the residence.

Melvin Nathan Benefield and Virginia Ann Winzenried Benefield, plus neighbor Larry Darnell Davis, were found shot to death Wednesday at the couple's home.

Investigators don't believe the public is in danger. Officer Kelley McKethan said Thursday that the investigation continues into who was responsible for the deaths. Autopsies were ordered.

Court records show Virginia Benefield was arrested Nov. 19 on an assault family violence charge against her husband, who then obtained a court order to keep her away from him. She was arrested Dec. 31 for public intoxication and for violating the order by being at the Bryan complex.

She was released from jail Saturday.

Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

