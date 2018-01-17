Waco ISD to hold meetings to discuss recommendations of transforming five campuses facing closure

The Waco Independent School District said they will hold seven community and campus meetings to discuss the superintendent's recommendations to transform five campuses that could face closure if they don't meet the state's accountability standards this year.

On Jan. 20 the district will host two community meetings starting at noon at J.H. Hines Elementary located at 301 Garrison St. and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce located at 915 La Salle Ave.

On Jan. 22 the district will hold campus meetings at Alta Vista Elementary located at 3637 Alta Vista Dr., Brook Avenue Elementary located at 720 Brook Ave., Indian Spring Middle School located at 500 N. University Parks and a joint session for J.H. Hines Elementary and G.W. Carver Middle School at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center located at 1020 Elm St. All of them start at 6 p.m.

On Jan. 23 the district will hold another meeting at South Waco Elementary located at 2104 Gurley Ln., also starting at 6 p.m.

In 2015, the Texas Legislature passed a law that will require the commissioner of education to close any campus that has been rated "improvement required" for five or more consecutive years or to replace the school district's elected board of trustees.

When the accountability ratings are released next August, the legislation could affect fice Waco ISD schools: Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School.

