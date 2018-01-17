Siren-like noise to be heard during mass warning and notification system test on Fort Hood

Fort Hood Installation Operation Center will be conducting installation-wide tests of the mass warning and notification system on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

During one of the tests, a loud siren-like sound followed by a text message will be broadcast three times.

All text messages will read: "This is only a test. If this had been an actual emergency, additional instructions would be broadcast. This is only a test."

Air Force F-16s from the 457th Fighter Squadron, 301st Fighter Wing, Dallas/Fort Worth, are conducting live munitions release training now through Friday with assistance from Fort Hood's 11th Air Support Operations Squadron.

