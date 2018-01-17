After serving more than two decades, the Belton ISD board president will not seek re-election for his ninth term.

Randy Pittenger served as Area 4 Trustee since 1994 and has been the board president since 2002.

"I am most proud of the accomplishments of our students," Pittenger said. "From academics and career and technology education to fine arts, athletics, and much more, the students in Belton ISD have diverse and varied learning opportunities. The District is truly meeting its mission to provide an education that challenges all of our students to excel."

Pittenger's wife, LaGay, will also be completing her final year with the school district. LaGay has been a fifth-grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary since 1993.

"LaGay and I have decided that it is time to retire," Pittenger said. "We love Belton and will continue to look for ways to support kids and serve our community."

Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Pittenger's presence will be missed on the board and at school events.

"Randy’s service on the Board has positively impacted the success of our students," Kincannon said. "He has enthusiastically supported our schools and programs and actively celebrated our kids. He has made a significant, lasting impact for generations to come."

Jan. 17 is the first day for candidates to file for the Belton ISD Board of Trustees for areas 2 and 4 elections that will take place on May 5.

