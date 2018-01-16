Aggies earn 1st conference win

Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including Texas A&M's final basket, and the Aggies defeated Mississippi 71-69 on Tuesday night for A&M's first victory in Southeastern Conference play this season.More >>
Kim Mulkey's Lady Bears are making the trip to Ames, IA for a game against Iowa State. In five conference games so far, Baylor's average margin of victory is an astounding 35 points.More >>
The Aggies only lost 13 games last year, but coaches and players agree there are areas for the team to improve.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield made two free throws with 8 seconds left to help top-ranked UConn survive a tough upset bid from No. 9 Texas with a 75-71 win Monday night.More >>
