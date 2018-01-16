Copperas Cove city manager resigns - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Copperas Cove city manager resigns

By Mayra Monroy
The city manager for Copperas Cove has resigned. 

According to a member of the city council, Andrea Gardner submitted her resignation and council members approved it by a four-to-three vote. 

It was unclear why Gardner resigned. 

