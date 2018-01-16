Texas gas station leads nation's Top 10

A list has crowned a Texas-based gas station as the leader of them all in the U.S.

GasBuddy released the Top 10 Gas Station brands in the United States and Texas topped it.

Buc-ee's!, with 33 locations, "sweeps the rankings" by getting the highest ratings and reviews in the categories of coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall ranking.

GasBuddy said that Buc-ee's is planning to expand to Florida in 2019.

Here is how others stacked up:

Buc-ee's (TX) Kelley's Market (IL, WI) Kwik Trip (WI, MN, IA) QuikTrip (AZ, GA, IL, IA, KS, MS, NE, NC, OK, SC, TX) Wawa (Mainly the East Coast) Hy-Vee (IA-based) QuickChek (NJ, NY) Sheetz (PA, WV, VA, MD, OH, NC) Parker's (GA, SC) NOCO Express (NY)

In Central Texas, Buc-ee's has gas stations in Temple and Madisonville!

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.