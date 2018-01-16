Central Texas city considering improvements to dangerous intersection

The City of Hewitt is looking into a proposal to make a busy and dangerous intersection safer.

Almost three years ago, an SUV hit a Midway ISD crossing guard at the intersection of Panther Way and Hewitt Drive.

According to City Manager Adam Miles, the Texas Department of Transportation discussed with city leaders the potential to make improvements to that area through a joint project.

The city would restripe lane markings on Panther Way near the National United Bank. Each lane would then have one direction of travel. TxDOT would change how the traffic signals work in that area.

"Again it's trying to get the vehicles a little faster, the right signal and provide more opportunities for the students to get across,” Miles said. "So in an ideal world, it improves some of the flow and a little bit less stacking for the cars and get them through there so a little less frustration for everybody."

The proposal for the project is in its initial stages, therefore, its cost has not been determined yet.

In the past, the City of Hewitt applied for a TxDOT grant to improve safety at that intersection but did not receive it.

Miles said the proposed project is a step in the same direction.

