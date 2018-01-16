Central Texas delays for Wednesday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas delays for Wednesday

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Here is a list of delays in the area: 

  • The Corsicana ISD said they will have a 2-hour delay on Wed. Jan. 17. 
  • Schools in Kerens ISD will start at 10 a.m.
  • Dawson ISD will start at 10 a.m.
  • Mildred ISD will start at 10 a.m.
  • Frost ISD will have a 2-hour delay.
  • Blooming Grove ISD will have a 2-hour delay.
  • Collins Catholic School will start at 10 a.m.
  • The Navarro County Courthouse will open at 10 a.m.
  • Fairfield ISD will be delayed until 10 a.m.

This list will continue to update.

