How to prevent your pipes from freezing during cold snap

With temperatures possibly hitting the single digits overnight, you have to protect your pipes.

Mike Staas, the owner of Mike Staas Services, is recommending you take precautionary measures to save yourself money in the long run.

He said you should open up your cabinets to let warm air as close to the pipes as possible. He said you can also leave your tap dripping. Outdoor piping should also be wrapped with some type of insulation or a protective cover to prevent damage.

"The strength of that expanding water freezing is tremendous," said Staas. "It will split steel pipe like it was a straw, I mean paper thin."

Staas said frozen pipes often burst, which typically costs $500 to $1,000 to fix.

He also said calling a plumber won't fix a frozen pipe and that you have to wait until it thaws for any repairs to be done.

"Can't do anything about the pipe after it's frozen," said Staas. "It can be any inch [out] of 400 feet of your house, any one inch could freeze and cut off half the water to a bathroom, kitchen or what have you. You can't hunt that down."

Staas expects more calls to come in toward the end of the week as things start to heat up again.

If you're in need of plumbing services, you can call Mike Staas Services at 254-757-0191.

