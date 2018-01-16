Aggie softball starts spring season

Texas A&M softball is back on the diamond for its spring season.

The Aggies only lost 13 games last year, but coaches and players agree there are areas for the team to improve.

"I think our pitching staff is going to be stronger and better," said junior pitcher Samantha Show.

Bold claim from a staff that only allowed 140 runs last season. This is a club that features 10 upperclassmen that have seen a lot of action over their careers.

"It's really nice to have that experience and leadership," shared junior infielder Riley Sartain, "it's going to be a good year."

That kind of positivity is trickling from the top down, especially after a fall season that saw freshmen get a lot of playing time.

"It's a fun team to coach and I look forward to big things from us this season," said coach Jo Evans.

The Aggie softball team starts play Feb 9 against Houston in the Aggie Classic.

