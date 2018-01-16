Aggie softball starts spring season

Kim Mulkey's Lady Bears are making the trip to Ames, IA for a game against Iowa State. In five conference games so far, Baylor's average margin of victory is an astounding 35 points.More >>
Kim Mulkey's Lady Bears are making the trip to Ames, IA for a game against Iowa State. In five conference games so far, Baylor's average margin of victory is an astounding 35 points.More >>
The Aggies only lost 13 games last year, but coaches and players agree there are areas for the team to improve.More >>
The Aggies only lost 13 games last year, but coaches and players agree there are areas for the team to improve.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield made two free throws with 8 seconds left to help top-ranked UConn survive a tough upset bid from No. 9 Texas with a 75-71 win Monday night.More >>
Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield made two free throws with 8 seconds left to help top-ranked UConn survive a tough upset bid from No. 9 Texas with a 75-71 win Monday night.More >>
Bears' senior Manu Lecomte hit seven three point shots and put up 30 points in Baylor's blowout win over Oklahoma State. Lecomte only had five points after the first half, but the guard exploded in the second helping Baylor pull away.More >>
Bears' senior Manu Lecomte hit seven three point shots and put up 30 points in Baylor's blowout win over Oklahoma State. Lecomte only had five points after the first half, but the guard exploded in the second helping Baylor pull away.More >>