Gas restoration underway for almost 200 customers in Groesbeck

Two Atmos techs came from Bowie, Texas to help with the outage in Groesbeck (Source: KXXV)

Gas restoration is underway in the city of Groesbeck. At 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the City of Groesbeck said Atmos Energy told them that about 200 meters still have not been restored.

The city is asking for customers to contact the Chief of Police at 254-729-3497 if your service has not yet been restored.

Crews from Atmos Energy had up to 100 service technicians responding to each business or residence and turn off the gas supply. This involved about 800 customers.

Once all meters are off, the system will be purged and system restoration will begin. The technicians will then return to each meter and restore service.

As of Wednesday morning, the company was in its second rounds of restoration.

They will also request permission to enter your residence or business and relight the appropriate pilot lights.

If there is no one at your residence or business, they will leave a tag with a phone number to call.

