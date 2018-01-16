City of Groesbeck says almost 800 customers will be without gas due to shut off

The City of Groesbeck said Atmos Energy told them that about 800 customers are getting their gas turned off in Groesbeck on Tuesday.

Crews from Atmos Energy will have up to 100 service technicians responding to each business or residence and turn off the gas supply. This will involve about 800 customers.

Once all meters are off, the system will be purged and system restoration will begin. The technicians will then return to each meter and restore service.

They will also request permission to enter your residence or business and relight the appropriate pilot lights.

If there is no one at your residence or business, they will leave a tag with a phone number to call.

