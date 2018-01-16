Atmos Energy says fewer than 30 households need gas restoration in Groesbeck

Two Atmos techs came from Bowie, Texas to help with the outage in Groesbeck (Source: KXXV)

Gas restoration is underway in the city of Groesbeck. At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Groesbeck Police Department said Atmos Energy told them less than 30 meters still have not been restored. Atmos Energy said the goal is to have them all restored by the end of the day.

"These folks have worked around the clock, through the night, in bitterly cold temperatures, going to house to house and trying to establish contact with people to make every effort to get the gas turned back on," said Chace Murphy, manager of public affairs with Atmos Energy.

About 800 customers were affected on Tuesday morning when Atmos Energy was forced to shut off the gas after a power outage occurred an hour earlier.

"Once the power turned back on, there was a big pull on the natural gas system that caused us to start losing pressure," said Murphy. "Once the pressure got down to a certain point, for safety reasons, we had to power down the entire town."

For more than 24 hours, dozens of crews have been working nonstop to restore services. If there is no one at your residence or business, they will leave a tag with a phone number to call.

They will also request permission to enter your residence or business and relight the appropriate pilot lights.

Murphy said those still without gas should call the Atmos Energy Emergency Line at 866-322-8667.

You can also call the Chief of Police at 254-729-3497 if your service has not yet been restored.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.