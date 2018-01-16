Two men charged with online solicitation of a minor within two days in Hewitt

Hewitt police arrested two Central Texas men for online solicitation of a minor two days apart from each other.

According to Hewitt Police Chief James Devlin, on Dec. 11, Christopher Magers of Chilton, and Isaac Quinteros of Bruceville-Eddy sent a friend request to a social media profile the police department uses for different types of investigations.

Magers and Quinteros both believed they were talking to a 15-year-old girl. Devlin said they messaged the account several times with the exchange becoming sexual in nature. The messages, which stopped during the holidays, resumed recently.

“The contacts for both cases happened on the same day. We were not running an operation. We weren’t seeking to do this type of sting,” Devlin said.

Quinteros, 39, contacted the account last Saturday asking the person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl to meet at Stripes at Sun Valley Blvd. after 4 p.m. Quinteros messaged the account stating he was arriving at the location in an Uber, according to Devlin.

“He showed up, went inside the Stripes, where he was met by plainclothes Hewitt officers and uniformed officers showed up right after and arrested him,” Devlin said.

Quinteros is also facing charges for possession of marijuana.

Two days later, Magers, 28, was arrested at the Valero in the 1000 block of Enterprise Blvd. According to Devlin, Magers contacted the profile at 5 p.m. and asked if the supposed 15-year-old girl could meet to have sexual contact.

Officers identified him as the same person who was sending messages to the account and arrested him. On Tuesday afternoon, he remained at the McLennan County Jail.

