Harry Potter theme cruise to sail in England

The Barge Lady Cruises is casting a new spell and introducing the new "Harry Potter Magic" themed barge cruise on the Magna Carta which sails the Royal River Thames, in England.

Debuting for the 2018 barging season, the Harry Potter Magic Cruise all-inclusive itinerary offers curated excursions allowing guests to explore an exciting range of Potter-inspired sites throughout the cruise region.

Highlights include an outing to see the Warner Bros Harry Potter Tour in London, explore filming locations such as Oxford’s Christ Church College, Virginia Water, and Picket Post Close further the Potter-riffic experience.

Onboard, the Harry Potter experience continues with when the barge’s private gourmet chef prepares meals inspired by Hogwart’s menus.

Augmenting the theme, Harry Potter screenings will be available, and for those especially intrigued by spell-casting, perhaps even some fascinating wandlore will ensue.

The special theme cruise for up to 8 eight guests is charter-only.

The barge features four double occupancy cabins at 200 square feet, a spacious salon perfect for catching up on the Harry Potter book series, and an outdoor deck with a hot tub.

The services of the Magna Carta includes round-trip chauffeured transfers to and from London, all meals and snacks, all wines and spirits, an open bar, daily excursions, daily maid service, and use of the barge’s facilities such as bicycles.

The 6 night and 7-day cruises with the Harry Potter theme are available August 5-11 and August 19 – 25, 2018, and are available for private parties of up to eight.

The rates ranges from $35,900 - $39,800 American dollars.

