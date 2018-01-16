Humane Society of Central Texas holding free adoption day - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Humane Society of Central Texas holding free adoption day

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Humane Society of Central Texas said they are holding a free adoption day, on Tuesday for all dogs that have been neutered or spayed. 

The humane society is encouraging to get a furry pet to keep you warm and cozy during this cold weather. 

They will open at 11 a.m.

