16-year-old teen shot after shooting in Bryan

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Bryan Police Department said they are looking for the suspects of a shooting after a 16-year-old teen was shot and taken to the hospital on Thursday evening in Bryan. 

Police officers were called out to the 200 block of Ehlinger around 7:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired. 

When officers arrived they talked to several individuals who advised that a group were at the residence when another group arrived wanting to fight. 

Police believe that the argument is a continuation of a previous argument that had occurred earlier this month. 

An argument began and one member of the second group fired a gun. 

A 16-year-old was struck by gunfire and was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspects are still at large. 

Anyone with information call police at 979-209-5300.

