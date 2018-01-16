16-year-old teen shot after shooting in Bryan

The Bryan Police Department said they are looking for the suspects of a shooting after a 16-year-old teen was shot and taken to the hospital on Thursday evening in Bryan.

Police officers were called out to the 200 block of Ehlinger around 7:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived they talked to several individuals who advised that a group were at the residence when another group arrived wanting to fight.

Police believe that the argument is a continuation of a previous argument that had occurred earlier this month.

An argument began and one member of the second group fired a gun.

A 16-year-old was struck by gunfire and was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information call police at 979-209-5300.

