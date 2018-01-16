Police say most roads in Central Texas are safe for driving

Waco and Belton police have said no road problems have been reported this morning.

Police ask drivers to drive with caution and to watch out for glazing or puddles.

The roads in Freestone County have a few slick spots, especially around bridges. Sheriff Shipley said there have been a few accidents, but the roads appear better than expected.

All Belton roadways are open and appear to be in good driving condition. Please continue to drive with caution, and watch out for glazing or puddles. pic.twitter.com/HwygTku3dX — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) January 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.