Police say most roads in Central Texas are safe for driving

Waco and Belton police have said no road problems have been reported this morning.
Police ask drivers to drive with caution and to watch out for glazing or puddles.
The roads in Freestone County have a few slick spots, especially around bridges. Sheriff Shipley said there have been a few accidents, but the roads appear better than expected.
All Belton roadways are open and appear to be in good driving condition. Please continue to drive with caution, and watch out for glazing or puddles. pic.twitter.com/HwygTku3dX— Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) January 16, 2018
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Another round of wintry weather is expected to move into Central Texas late Monday.More >>
The full bus crashed into the side of a house, just after 7 a.m, police say.More >>
