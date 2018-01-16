Police say most roads in Central Texas are safe for driving - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police say most roads in Central Texas are safe for driving

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Waco and Belton police have said no road problems have been reported this morning. 

Police ask drivers to drive with caution and to watch out for glazing or puddles. 

The roads in Freestone County have a few slick spots, especially around bridges. Sheriff Shipley said there have been a few accidents, but the roads appear better than expected.

