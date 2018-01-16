Despite doping scandals, Olympic fever grips Russian cinemas

Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a winter storm that dumped a half-foot of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".More >>
USA Gymnastics won't fine McKayla Maroney for breaking a non-disclosure agreement if she speaks at at the sentencing of former team doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of criminal sexual assault.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
The North issued a veiled threat on Sunday, indicating it could cancel its plans to send an Olympic delegation to protest what it called South Korea's "sordid acts of chilling" the prospect for inter-Korean reconciliation.More >>
If realized, it would be the Koreas' first unified Olympic team.More >>
