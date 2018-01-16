Police search for suspect after aggravated robbery

Closings in Central Texas.More >>
Closings in Central Texas.More >>
The full bus crashed into the side of a house, just after 7 a.m, police say.More >>
The full bus crashed into the side of a house, just after 7 a.m, police say.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday.More >>