Police search for suspect after aggravated robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after an aggravated robbery in College Station.

College Station police said the robbery happened at the Harvey Food Mart in the 1600 block of Harvey Road. Police said the robbery happened at 1 a.m.

A man entered the store, armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. Police said the man was able to steal money and fled the scene into a nearby apartment complex.

No one was injured and police were unable to find the suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

