Cru soccer features all-america honoree

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s soccer player Caleb Vandergriff has been named to the D3soccer.com All-America Team. This is the second All-America honor for Vandergriff this season.

Vandergriff, a junior defender from East View High School in Georgetown, earned a spot on the D3soccer.com All-America Third Team. He anchored a Cru defense that recorded 10 shutouts and held opponents to a 0.66 goals against average this season. Vandergriff also scored four goals and added a pair of assists to total 10 points on the season. He is the only American Southwest Conference player named to the D3soccer.com All-America Teams. Vandergriff was also voted First Team All-America by the United Soccer Coaches this season.

The Cru men finished 17-3-1 overall and went 10-1 in ASC play. UMHB won the first ASC Championship in program history and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III National Championships.