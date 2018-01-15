Fort Hood officials authorize delayed reporting time for soldiers

Officials on Fort Hood have delayed reporting for soldiers and Department of the Army civilians.

III Corps and Fort Hood posted that the weather conditions led to the cancellation of physical training. Active-duty personnel is to report no earlier than 10 a.m. and officials have authorized DA civilians to report no earlier than 11 a.m.

The Fort Hood Child Development Center will open for mission essential personnel childcare at 5:30 a.m. and all other centers and School Age Care sites will open at 9 a.m.

