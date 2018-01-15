Off-duty officer arrested by outside agency - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Off-duty officer arrested by outside agency

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

An off-duty officer was arrested by an outside agency, according to Waco police. 

Waco police said that an officer was arrested but did not share any details. 

Department spokesman Sgt. Swanton said that "By policy, the city of Waco does not comment on personnel matters." 

