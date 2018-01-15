Odessa community members come together to remember Dr. Martin Lu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Odessa community members come together to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

In Odessa, members of the community came together to pay homage to Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr.

They marched from Dixie Street and all the way to Woodson Park.

They held up pictures of Martin Luther King, Jr. and posters to honor his legacy of spreading peace and acceptance.

