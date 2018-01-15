Gov. Greg Abbott ordered increase readiness ahead of severe winter weather

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the state to elevate its readiness level ahead of the winter weather expected to hit the state.

Abbott ordered the State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate the readiness level from 4 (normal) to 3 (increased readiness) at 8 p.m. Monday.

Abbott also made state resources available to deal with the potential impact of incoming weather.

“The winter weather system sweeping across our state will bring low temperatures and freezing precipitation to many communities, which could create life-threatening situations,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge all Texans to exercise extreme caution in these hazardous conditions. Additionally, the State of Texas will provide any and all state resources necessary to help protect our residents during this weather event.”

Agencies reporting to the SOC include:

Texas Department of Public Safety

TxDOT

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Public Utility Commission

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Red Cross/Salvation Army)

The Office of the Governor also reminded residents that they can contact 2-1-1 the state’s free 24-hour helpline, to check on possible community-established warming centers or related services in their area.

