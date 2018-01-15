Crash scene cleared after semi-truck loses cut stones load on I- - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Crash scene cleared after semi-truck loses cut stones load on I-35

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
TROY, TX (KXXV) -

The scene of a wreck involving a semi-truck has been cleared, according to TxDOT. 

The Department of Public Safety said that the accident happened near mile marker 308 or FM 935 in Troy. 

TxDOT said that the semi lost its load of cut stone, so both lanes were affected. 

Traffic is being diverted to the service roads in both directions. 

