Semi truck and freight train collide in Hutto

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Hutto Police Department) (Source: Hutto Police Department)
HUTTO, TX (KXXV) -

Hutto Police Department said a semi truck and a freight train collided on Monday morning. 

The crash happened on a private rail crossing along US 79 West of State Highway 130. 

No injuries were reported.

